Dodo Finance Reports: Samsung Rumored to Launch Upgraded UFS 4.0 Storage for Enhanced AI Performance in Smartphones

Samsung is rumored to be working on a new version of the UFS 4.0 standard optimized for AI operations. This development comes as smartphones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Dimensity 9300 chipsets can now run on-device LLMs, giving them the same capabilities as larger machines. Running AI-related programs on handsets requires high computing power, memory, and storage.

According to a senior researcher, running AI operations will require about 15 percent of a smartphone’s available storage. As a result, 512GB storage variants might become necessary for smartphones to support AI operations. To address this need, Samsung’s new UFS 4.0 version may feature compression algorithms or programming to reduce storage usage. However, the rumor does not mention the read and write speeds of the new UFS 4.0 version.

The Galaxy S24 series could potentially be the first to showcase the new version of UFS 4.0. However, it is important to note that confirmation from Samsung is still awaited, and readers should approach the rumor with caution. If a new version of UFS 4.0 is released, it is likely to be announced through an official Samsung press release.

The integration of AI capabilities in smartphones is a significant advancement. It enables users to perform complex tasks and run AI-related programs directly on their handsets, without relying on external devices or cloud computing. This development brings convenience and efficiency to users by reducing the need for additional devices or internet connectivity.

As AI applications continue to evolve and become more widespread, the demand for enhanced storage capacities in smartphones is expected to grow. The ability to seamlessly run AI operations without compromising device performance or storage capabilities is crucial in meeting the needs of tech-savvy consumers.

The rumored optimization of the UFS 4.0 standard indicates Samsung’s commitment to staying at the forefront of smartphone technology. By developing a version tailored for AI operations, Samsung aims to provide users with an efficient and reliable storage solution that can handle the demands of AI-related tasks.

In conclusion, the rumored development of a new version of the UFS 4.0 standard optimized for AI operations by Samsung is an exciting prospect. If confirmed, this advancement could revolutionize the way smartphones handle AI-related tasks and pave the way for enhanced storage capacities in future devices. As always, it is important for readers to await official confirmation from Samsung and treat the rumor with caution.

