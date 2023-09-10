Dodo Finance Reports Recall of Flowflex At-Home COVID-19 Tests Following Invalid Lot Number Discovery

Title: Philadelphia Department of Public Health Recalls At-Home COVID-19 Tests Due to Invalidity

Philadelphia, PA – The Philadelphia Department of Public Health has issued a recall for certain at-home COVID-19 tests after the discovery of an unknown lot number during a routine check. Residents of the city are urged to examine the lot number on the box of their Flowflex COVID-19 Antigen Home Test and dispose of it if the lot number reads “COV2110012.” Replacement tests can be obtained from one of the five resource hubs strategically located across the city.

In total, approximately 105,000 test kits were deemed invalid, with approximately 4,000 of these kits already being distributed through the Department of Public Health. Officials are diligently working to notify individuals who may have received these erroneous tests and urge them to seek replacement kits.

The investigation into the authenticity of these tests revealed that the falsely labeled lot number was the key indicator of the invalidity. Furthermore, it was discovered that these particular tests were not authentic, raising concerns over their overall effectiveness in accurate COVID-19 detection.

Authorities have expressed their commitment to conducting a comprehensive inventory check of all COVID-19 tests available within the city, aiming to ensure the validity of each kit. In addition, protocols are currently under development to put in place a mechanism that confirms lot numbers and expiration dates to avoid such incidents in the future.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health assures City residents that their safety remains a top priority amid the complexities of the ongoing pandemic. Individuals who have disposed of their invalid COVID-19 test kits or those who need replacements are encouraged to visit one of the designated resource hubs to obtain the necessary replacements. The Department will provide further updates as the investigation progresses and urges everyone to stay vigilant during these challenging times.

