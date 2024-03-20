Dodo Finance reports on AI partnership talks between Apple and Google

In a groundbreaking move, Apple is reportedly in discussions with Google to license its cutting-edge Gemini technology for AI features on the upcoming iPhone. The news, confirmed by The New York Times and citing three sources familiar with the discussions, signifies a potential shift in Apple’s AI strategy.

The tech giant is considering leveraging Google’s generative artificial intelligence model, Gemini, for its next iPhone in an effort to enhance data analysis and text generation capabilities. While talks are still in the early stages and no definitive deal has been reached yet, this potential partnership could have significant implications for the future of AI on Apple devices.

Apple has also explored discussions with other AI companies as it seeks to bolster its own AI capabilities, which reportedly lag behind competitors like ChatGPT and Gemini. The company is said to be gearing up to unveil new AI features for iOS 18 at the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June.

Despite the buzz surrounding a potential partnership with Google, no official announcement is expected until WWDC at the earliest. Apple remains tight-lipped about the specifics of any collaboration, but industry experts are eagerly awaiting further developments in the realm of AI technology on Apple devices.

The potential integration of Google’s Gemini technology into the iPhone showcases Apple’s commitment to staying at the forefront of AI innovation. As technology continues to evolve, Apple’s partnership with Google could shape the future of AI features on the iconic iPhone. Stay tuned for more updates as this story develops.

