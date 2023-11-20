Dodo Finance Reports: Measles Deaths Surge Over 40% in 2022, According to CDC

Title: Measles cases and deaths surge worldwide as vaccination rates decline

Measles cases, deaths, and outbreaks have seen a significant increase between 2021 and 2022, according to a joint report by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The alarming statistics highlight the urgent need for targeted efforts to prevent the spread of this contagious disease.

The report revealed an 18% increase in the estimated number of measles cases, rising from approximately 7.8 million to 9.2 million. Moreover, global measles deaths have surged by a staggering 43%, soaring from 95,000 to 136,200 fatalities. These distressing figures reflect the devastating impact of the disease on communities worldwide.

One of the primary factors contributing to the surge in measles outbreaks and deaths is the decline in vaccination rates. As countries grapple with the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, coverage for the first dose of the MMR vaccine fell from 72% to 81% in recent years. Although global coverage slightly improved to 83% in 2022, low-income countries continued to experience a decline in vaccination rates, with coverage dropping to 66%.

The consequences of the decline in measles vaccination rates were most apparent among children who missed their first MMR vaccine dose in 2022. Shockingly, more than half of the 22 million children affected resided in Angola, Brazil, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Madagascar, Nigeria, Pakistan, and the Philippines. The lack of recovery in measles vaccine coverage following the pandemic is a significant concern that necessitates immediate intervention.

To protect communities from outbreaks, it is essential to reach a minimum vaccination coverage of 95% for both the first and second doses of the MMR vaccine. The report highlights that the first dose offers 93% protection, while two doses provide 97% effectiveness against measles.

The rise in measles cases, deaths, and outbreaks between 2021 and 2022 underscores the critical need for immediate and targeted efforts to combat this highly contagious disease. While global vaccination coverage has shown a slight improvement, low-income countries continue to struggle with declining rates. It is imperative that governments and healthcare organizations mobilize resources to ensure that communities receive vital vaccinations and shield themselves from the devastating impact of measles.

