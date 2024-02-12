Dodo Finance Reports First Human Case of Bubonic Plague in Oregon in Nearly a Decade

Title: Oregon Deals with First Case of Bubonic Plague Since 2015 – Close Contacts Treated to Prevent Spread

Oregon health officials are currently addressing an outbreak of bubonic plague, marking the state’s first case since 2015. According to authorities, the individual contracted the disease from their symptomatic pet cat, raising concerns about potential transmission.

Efforts to contain the spread of the disease have been swift. Health officials have reached out to close contacts of the infected resident and their pet, providing them with necessary medications to prevent illness. By identifying and treating the case in its early stages, the risk to the surrounding community has been minimized significantly.

As of now, no additional cases of bubonic plague have emerged during the ongoing investigation. However, this incident serves as a reminder of the importance of vigilance and early detection in combating potential outbreaks.

The last reported case of bubonic plague in Oregon occurred in 2015 when a teenager fell ill after being bitten by an infected flea during a hunting trip near Heppner. Over the past two decades, the state has witnessed a total of eight cases, none of which have resulted in fatalities.

This particular disease is known to be carried by wild rodents such as squirrels and chipmunks, along with their fleas. When an infected rodent dies, the fleas it carries may transmit the disease through bites, causing further spread among humans and animals.

Fortunately, bubonic plague is treatable with antibiotics if detected early. However, if left untreated, the disease can be fatal. Although a plague vaccine is currently unavailable, health officials are actively researching potential preventive measures to combat its spread effectively.

To mitigate the risk of contracting the disease, officials recommend avoiding contact with wild rodents, especially sick or deceased ones. Additionally, refraining from feeding squirrels or chipmunks is advised to minimize potential exposure.

While the latest outbreak of bubonic plague in Oregon has raised concerns, swift actions from health officials and the responsible behavior of residents have played a vital role in containing the spread. With continued vigilance and adherence to preventative measures, the state remains committed to ensuring the wellbeing of its population and their pets.

