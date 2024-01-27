Dodo Finance Reports: Babies born to individuals with prior COVID-19 infection may face increased vulnerability to respiratory distress, study finds

New Study Shows Unvaccinated Pregnant Individuals at Higher Risk of Respiratory Distress in Newborns

A new study conducted by researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles has revealed that unvaccinated pregnant individuals who contract COVID-19 are more likely to have babies who suffer from respiratory distress. The study, which examined 221 pregnant individuals, found that those who were unvaccinated before being infected with COVID-19 had a higher likelihood of severe or critical illness compared to their vaccinated counterparts.

Out of the 151 unvaccinated pregnant individuals included in the study, all of them met the criteria for severe or critical COVID-19. In contrast, only 4% of the 70 vaccinated pregnant individuals experienced severe or critical illness. These findings highlight the importance of vaccination in protecting both pregnant individuals and their unborn babies from the impacts of COVID-19.

The researchers discovered that babies exposed to COVID-19 in the womb may experience inflammation in their airways, leading to respiratory distress. The study, which was published in the journal Nature Communications, found that the odds of respiratory distress were up to three times greater in babies born to unvaccinated individuals compared to those born to vaccinated individuals.

However, the study also acknowledged that more research is needed to determine if COVID-19 still impacts respiratory distress when accounting for other factors that contribute to the syndrome. The sample size of the study was relatively small and homogenous, indicating the necessity for further research to validate these findings.

It is well-established that pregnant individuals with COVID-19 are at an increased risk of serious illness, hospitalization, and even death. Furthermore, COVID-19 during pregnancy raises the risk of premature or stillborn babies. Therefore, maternal vaccination against COVID-19 not only protects against severe disease but also reduces the likelihood of respiratory distress in newborns, according to the study.

In line with these findings, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that all pregnant individuals get vaccinated against COVID-19. Numerous studies have shown no safety concerns for vaccinated individuals and their babies, emphasizing the importance of vaccination as a protective measure during pregnancy.

Overall, this study sheds light on the potential consequences of COVID-19 for unvaccinated pregnant individuals and their newborns. While further research is needed, the findings underscore the importance of vaccination in safeguarding the health of both mother and baby during this critical time.

