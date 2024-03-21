Dodo Finance Reports $2.7bn in Legal March Madness Betting, Players Face Abuse

Legal sports betting on both the men’s and women’s March Madness events is expected to reach a staggering $2.72 billion this year. March Madness is widely considered the biggest annual sports betting event in the US, drawing in fans and gamblers alike.

With 38 states and Washington DC now permitting sports betting, the industry has seen a significant increase in participation. Just recently, North Carolina joined the list of states legalizing sports betting, perfectly coinciding with the start of March Madness.

However, this surge in legal sports betting has also raised concerns about the potential risks and threats it poses to student-athletes, coaches, and officials. There have been worries about abuse and harassment directed at athletes who may become targets of angry gamblers.

In response to these concerns, the NCAA is investing in education, support, and research related to gambling in college sports. With high participation in sports betting among young adults living on campus, there are growing concerns about problem gambling.

Efforts to address these issues are underway, such as considering the blocking of online gambling on campuses in Maryland. Additionally, there have been instances of insider information being shared by student-athletes leading to illegal betting activities, resulting in criminal charges and sanctions.

College basketball, in particular, is seen as vulnerable to point shaving due to the limited number of players and high-scoring nature of the game. However, the ability of college athletes to monetize their name, image, and likeness may reduce the temptation for match-fixing.

Despite these risks, the significance and attention on March Madness are likely to act as a deterrent for match-fixing, with more focus placed on regular-season games for potential manipulation. The ongoing efforts to address gambling-related issues in college sports aim to ensure the integrity and fairness of the games for all involved.