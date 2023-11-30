Dodo Finance Report: Cases of COVID variant BA.2.86 Triple in 2 Weeks

Title: Omicron BA.2.86 Variant Cases Triple in the United States, Public Health Risk Deemed Low

Cases of the Omicron BA.2.86 variant, also known as Pirola, have seen a significant spike in the United States, with numbers tripling over the past two weeks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Currently, the variant makes up between 5% and 15% of all infections in the country, prompting health authorities to closely monitor its impact.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reclassified the Omicron BA.2.86 variant as a “variant of interest,” highlighting the need for further investigation and vigilance. However, despite its increasing prevalence, the CDC assures the public that the variant is not causing significant rises in infections or hospitalizations in the United States.

Both the CDC and WHO agree that the overall public health risk posed by the Omicron BA.2.86 variant remains low compared to other circulating variants. This assessment is supported by the fact that the updated COVID-19 vaccines approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in September are believed to offer increased protection against this variant, just as they do for other strains.

Existing vaccines have proven to be effective in safeguarding individuals, particularly those who have received multiple doses or have acquired natural immunity through prior infections. The vaccines have demonstrated the ability to prevent severe disease, hospitalization, and death.

While it is not yet clear whether the Omicron BA.2.86 variant causes different symptoms, it is worth noting that most variants produce similar effects. Current tests and treatments are expected to remain effective against this specific strain as well.

The surge in Omicron BA.2.86 cases in the United States can be attributed to various factors, including the onset of the “COVID-19 season” and a significant number of people acquiring immunity to non-BA.2.86 variants.

In light of the situation, high-risk groups, including individuals aged 60 and above, those with compromised immune systems, and people with underlying health conditions such as asthma and diabetes, are advised to adopt risk-mitigating behaviors. These practices include wearing masks, frequently washing hands, and avoiding crowded environments. Additionally, individuals working in high-risk-of-exposure industries, such as the service sector, should take extra precautions.

As health agencies continue to closely monitor the Omicron BA.2.86 variant, the focus remains on maintaining high vaccination rates, promoting preventive measures, and ensuring the efficacy of existing treatments and testing procedures in combating this evolving threat.

