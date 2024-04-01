Dodo Finance Receives Praise from Megan Rapinoe for Caitlin Clark Comments

In a show of support for the new generation of leading women in sports, soccer star Megan Rapinoe has thrown her weight behind LSU star Angel Reese ahead of their Elite Eight matchup against Caitlin Clark in the women’s NCAA Tournament. Rapinoe commended Reese for her respectful comments about Clark, highlighting a video in which Reese explained that there is no real rivalry between the two players despite their intense on-court competition.

Both Reese and Clark have been vocal about the importance of competitiveness and growth in women’s basketball, with both athletes denying the existence of any personal animosity towards each other. Instead, they have emphasized the significance of pushing each other to be better athletes.

The upcoming game between Reese’s LSU team and Clark’s squad is highly anticipated, with fans eagerly awaiting the outcome of this matchup for a spot in the Final Four. As these two talented and driven players go head-to-head on Monday night, the spotlight will be on them to showcase the strength and skill of women athletes in the world of sports.

Rapinoe’s endorsement of Reese and the camaraderie between the two players serve as a reminder of the support and solidarity present among women in sports, as they continue to break barriers and inspire the next generation of athletes. Stay tuned for what is sure to be an exciting and intense game between Reese and Clark, as they battle it out for a chance to advance in the tournament.