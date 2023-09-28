Dodo Finance Presents: Fantasy Football Week 4 Start Em & Sit Em Quarterbacks: Jordan Love shines; Trevor Lawrence finds his rhythm

Title: Impressive Performances and Bounce-Back Expectations from Quarterbacks Highlight Week 4 Fantasy Football

Green Bay Packers’ rookie quarterback Jordan Love has been turning heads with his stellar performances in his first three starts. Scoring at least 26.3 fantasy points in each game, Love has shown great potential despite missing some key players in previous matchups. As a result, he is expected to continue as the starting quarterback against the Detroit Lions.

The Lions’ defense has proven vulnerable against opposing quarterbacks, allowing at least 23.5 fantasy points in two out of their three games. This sets the stage for Love to capitalize on their weakness and deliver another strong performance. Fantasy owners should keep an eye on Love as he looks to exploit the Lions’ defensive vulnerabilities.

On the other hand, Jacksonville Jaguars’ quarterback Trevor Lawrence has faced some struggles in recent weeks. Failing to secure any touchdowns, Lawrence is hopeful that the tide will turn in a special London match against the Atlanta Falcons. In their previous games, the Falcons have allowed quarterbacks like Jordan Love and Jared Goff to deliver productive outings. This bodes well for Lawrence’s chances of a much-needed bounce-back game.

Lawrence is also expected to reconnect with wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who will be facing his former team, the Falcons. Ridley is considered a top-10 fantasy quarterback for Week 4, heightening expectations for the Jaguars’ passing game. Fantasy owners should consider starting Lawrence and have high hopes for his connection with Ridley.

Seattle Seahawks’ quarterback Geno Smith will have an advantageous opportunity in Week 4 against the New York Giants. Similar to the successful performances of Joshua Dobbs and Brock Purdy in the past two games, Smith has the potential to excel. His best game of the season thus far came on the road against the Detroit Lions, where he scored an impressive 27.1 fantasy points. With a previous matchup against the Giants last year resulting in 23.1 fantasy points, Smith’s Monday night performance could mirror his earlier success.

In conclusion, Week 4 of fantasy football presents the potential for impressive performances and bounce-back opportunities for several quarterbacks. Jordan Love looks to continue his strong start against the vulnerable Lions’ defense, while Trevor Lawrence aims to regain his form against the Falcons. Additionally, Geno Smith has a favorable matchup against the Giants, suggesting a potential standout performance. Fantasy owners should be on the lookout for these quarterbacks as they could significantly impact their team’s success this week.

“Devoted bacon guru. Award-winning explorer. Internet junkie. Web lover.”