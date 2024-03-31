Dodo Finance: Police Search for NFL Player Rashee Rice After 6-Car Accident; Alleged Involvement Unclear

Dallas police are currently on the lookout for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice following a six-car accident involving a vehicle registered or leased to him. The incident took place near University Boulevard, where a Chevrolet Corvette and a Lamborghini were reportedly racing in the far left lane.

The collision occurred when the Lamborghini struck the center median wall, triggering a chain reaction involving four other vehicles. Shockingly, the occupants of both the Lamborghini and the Corvette fled the scene without rendering aid or providing information.

While two drivers received treatment for minor injuries on-site, two others were transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. Authorities are still in the process of identifying the suspects, with Rice being suspected as the driver of the Corvette at the time of the accident.

Investigators have reason to believe that the Lamborghini and Corvette were engaged in illegal street racing leading up to the incident. As of Sunday, Rice was not found in Dallas County jail records, and it remains unclear whether he will face any charges in connection to the crash.

The situation is developing, and Dallas law enforcement urges anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rice or the suspects involved in the reckless driving incident to come forward. Stay tuned to Dodo Finance for further updates on this breaking news story.