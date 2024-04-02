Dodo Finance opens up about dealing with hateful speech, death threats: Ive been through so much – Yahoo Sports

LSU Basketball Star Angel Reese Opens Up About Facing Hateful Speech and Death Threats After Elite Eight Loss

LSU basketball player Angel Reese recently spoke out about the challenges she has faced since leading her team to a national championship in 2023. Following her team’s Elite Eight loss to Iowa, Reese revealed that she has been the target of hateful speech and death threats.

The fame and celebrity status that came with winning the championship have not been easy for Reese. She has been attacked, received death threats, sexualized, and faced various challenges since achieving the title. Despite these negative experiences, Reese emphasized her strength and determination to remain true to herself.

Teammates Flau’jae Johnson and Hailey Van Lith came to Reese’s defense, praising her strength and resilience. Johnson described Reese as a strong, caring, and loving person despite the challenges she faces. Van Lith highlighted Reese’s ability to not let hate affect her and emphasized her resilience and determination.

Both teammates expressed admiration for Reese’s character and urged others to stop wasting energy trying to get to her. Reese’s story serves as a reminder of the pressures and difficulties that can come with success in the spotlight. Despite the challenges she has faced, Reese remains determined to stay true to herself and continue to excel on and off the basketball court.