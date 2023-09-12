Dodo Finance: Olsons 49th and 50th Home Runs; Creeping Close to Braves Jones Record

Title: Matt Olson Hits Milestone Home Runs but Braves Fall to Phillies

In an impressive display of power, Matt Olson of the Atlanta Braves hit two home runs off Michael Lorenzen of the Philadelphia Phillies, bringing his season total to an incredible 50 home runs. With this remarkable feat, Olson surpassed Atlanta Braves legends Hank Aaron and Eddie Mathews on the franchise’s single-season home run list.

Although Olson fell just one home run short of Andruw Jones’ Atlanta record of 51 home runs in a season, the Braves joined an exclusive group in MLB history. They became the fourth team to have both a 50-HR hitter and a player with 50-plus stolen bases in a single season. This remarkable accomplishment added another feather to the Braves’ cap.

Despite Olson’s individual achievement, winning remained the top priority for the Braves. Unfortunately, the Phillies spoiled Olson’s 50th home run with a 7-5 win in the nightcap. Nevertheless, the Braves secured at least a wild card and reached the postseason for the sixth consecutive year, proving their consistent excellence.

Olson continued his stellar performance in the game against the Phillies, hitting a three-run homer and a solo shot off pitcher Michael Lorenzen. These homers added to his career-best season, as Olson has already set personal records in home runs and RBIs. He is now closing in on Gary Sheffield’s Atlanta record of 132 RBIs in a season.

Remarkably, this game marked Olson’s eighth multihomer game of the season, just one behind Andruw Jones for the club record. These consistent power displays cement Olson’s status as a vital asset to the Braves’ offense.

As the regular season winds down and the playoffs draw near, the Braves will look to build on Olson’s remarkable power hitting and continue their quest for postseason success. While individual achievements are noteworthy, the team’s ultimate goal remains to bring a championship home to Atlanta.

Overall, Matt Olson’s extraordinary home run hitting has made headlines, setting new records for the Braves and placing him among the elite power hitters of the league. As the postseason beckons, Braves fans eagerly await Olson’s impactful performances and hope for a deep playoff run guided by his powerful bat.