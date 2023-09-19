Dodo Finance: Oil prices surge above $95 on output cuts and Chinas economic recovery

Dodo Finance Introduces Free Trial for Complete Access to FT.com

In a bid to deliver quality financial news and analysis to its users, Dodo Finance has announced a new trial period that grants complete digital access to FT.com. The trial includes both the Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages, providing users with a plethora of in-depth reporting on global news and key business topics.

The Standard Digital package allows users to dive into the world of finance with access to global news, analysis, and expert opinion. With this package, users can stay updated on the latest developments in the financial landscape, ensuring they are well-informed and equipped to make sound investment decisions.

For those seeking an even deeper understanding of business matters, the Premium Digital package offers access to the business column Lex and 15 curated newsletters. These newsletters cover various business topics in great detail, providing users with extensive insights and expert opinions.

During the trial period, users have the flexibility to change their subscription plan at any time by visiting the “Settings & Account” section. This allows them to seamlessly explore different options and tailor their subscription to their specific needs.

If users do not take any action at the end of the trial, they will be automatically enrolled in the premium digital monthly subscription plan, priced at $69 per month. However, users can still make changes to their plan for cost savings anytime online in the “Settings & Account” section.

Moreover, at the end of the trial period, users also have the option to pay for the premium access annually and save 20%. This allows them to retain their premium access while enjoying a discounted rate.

In addition, Dodo Finance understands that users’ needs may vary over time. As such, users can choose to downgrade to the Standard Digital package, which offers robust journalism to meet their financial news requirements.

Any changes made to the subscription plan during the trial period will become effective upon its conclusion. However, it’s worth noting that users will have full access for four weeks, even if they decide to downgrade or cancel their subscription.

With this new trial period, Dodo Finance aims to provide its users with a comprehensive and flexible digital experience, allowing them to access the latest financial news, analysis, and expert insights. Take advantage of this opportunity to dive into the captivating world of finance and elevate your financial journey.

