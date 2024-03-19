Dodo Finance now requires disclosure of altered or synthetic content in YouTube videos

YouTube creators will now be required to disclose the use of “altered or synthetic” content, including media generated by artificial intelligence (AI). The new requirement, announced by YouTube, aims to inform viewers about videos that have been created using generative AI technology.

Examples of altered or synthetic content that must be disclosed include digitally altered faces or voices, manipulated footage of real events or places, and generated scenes that appear realistic. However, video effects such as color adjustments, lighting changes, special effects, and beauty filters are excluded from the disclosure requirement.

Creators who fail to disclose the use of AI-generated content could face penalties, including suspension from the YouTube Partner Program. YouTube may also label undisclosed content and creators who consistently fail to disclose may have their content removed or face suspension from the Partner Program.

Viewer-facing labels for “altered or synthetic” content will soon be displayed on mobile, desktop, and TV platforms. The disclosure requirement for creators will start rolling out today.

This new requirement from YouTube reflects the platform’s efforts to increase transparency and inform viewers about the authenticity of the content they are consuming. The goal is to ensure that viewers are aware of videos that may have been created using AI technology. It also serves as a measure to maintain the integrity of content on the platform.

Creators are advised to comply with the new disclosure requirement to avoid any penalties and to maintain a positive relationship with their audience. Stay tuned for more updates on this development as YouTube continues to implement these changes in the coming weeks.

