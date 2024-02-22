Dodo Finance: Nikkei surpasses 39,000 with strong earnings and investor-friendly measures boosting market sentiment

Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index Soars to Record High on Strong Corporate Earnings and Weaker Yen

The Japanese stock market reached a milestone on Thursday as the Nikkei 225 index surged to an all-time high of 39,029, surpassing its previous record set in 1989. The rally was driven by a strong performance from banking, electronics, and consumer stocks, leading to gains of nearly 2% for the index.

Both the Nikkei 225 and the broader Topix index have seen impressive performances in 2023, with gains of more than 10% and over 25% respectively. These gains have been supported by solid third-quarter corporate earnings, prompting Bank of America equity strategists to upgrade their year-end forecasts for the Nikkei 225 to 41,000 and for the Topix to 2,850.

One of the key factors fueling the market rally has been the weakening of the yen, which has fallen about 6% against the US dollar this year. If the trend continues, the yen is on track to reach 33-year lows, providing a boost to Japanese exporters and contributing to the market’s bullish sentiment.

Investors are optimistic about the outlook for Japanese equities, with the combination of strong corporate earnings and a favorable currency environment boding well for further gains in the stock market. The Nikkei’s record-breaking performance reflects the overall positive sentiment in the Japanese economy and highlights the resilience of the country’s financial markets.

