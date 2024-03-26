Dodo Finance: New Blood Test Shows High Accuracy for Colorectal Cancer Detection, Study Finds

A groundbreaking study from the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle has revealed that a simple blood test could potentially detect colorectal cancer with over 80% accuracy. This major development could revolutionize the way this deadly disease is diagnosed and treated.

The study, which was published in The New England Journal of Medicine, involved nearly 8,000 participants aged between 45 and 84. The SHIELD blood test, created by Guardant, was compared against results from colonoscopy procedures, which are currently considered the gold standard for colorectal cancer screening.

The test works by identifying circulating tumor DNA that is released by tumors in the body. It is specifically designed for individuals at average risk for colorectal cancer and is not recommended for those at high risk. Colorectal cancer is the second most lethal cancer in the U.S., with an expected 53,010 lives to be claimed by the disease in 2024, according to the American Cancer Society.

While regular screenings are recommended to start at age 45 for those at average risk, some doctors have expressed concerns about the test’s effectiveness, particularly its lower sensitivity to pre-cancerous symptoms. The American Gastroenterological Association has also warned that blood tests may not detect precancerous polyps that can be detected through colonoscopies.

However, the blood test could be a viable option for patients who are hesitant to undergo other screening tests. Individuals who are interested in the SHIELD blood test are advised to consult with their primary care provider to determine if it is the right choice for them. This groundbreaking advancement in cancer detection could potentially save countless lives in the future.