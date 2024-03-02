Dodo Finance: Mega Millions winning numbers for 3/01/24 – $607 million jackpot

The Mega Millions jackpot continues to climb, reaching an estimated $607 million for tonight’s drawing. With so much money on the line, players across the country are eagerly awaiting the results.

In Tuesday night’s drawing, a lucky player in Florida managed to match all five numbers, winning a cool $1 million. But the big prize is still up for grabs, with the winning numbers for Friday’s drawing set at 15, 33, 37, 55, 61 with the Mega Ball 24 and Megaplier 4X.

The jackpot winner will have the option to choose a cash prize of $288.2 million, making it the perfect opportunity to be set for life. The results of tonight’s drawing will be posted shortly after, so players can check their tickets right away.

Players can purchase tickets at local stores or online in select states, making it easier than ever to get in on the action. The Megaplier option is also available, allowing winners of non-grand prizes to increase their winnings by up to five times.

For those looking to play online, the official digital lottery courier Jackpocket offers ticket purchases in multiple states and territories. However, players must be at least 18 years old (21+ in AZ, 19+ in NE) to play, with support numbers provided for those who may be experiencing gambling problems.

So, if you’re feeling lucky, be sure to grab your ticket for tonight’s Mega Millions drawing and see if you could be the next big winner!

