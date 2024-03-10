Dodo Finance: Mark Zuckerberg criticizes Apple Vision Pro

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has once again taken a swipe at Apple’s Vision Pro VR headset in a recent post on Threads. In a conversation with Benedict Evans, a partner at Mosaic Ventures, Zuckerberg criticized the tradeoffs in Apple’s VR headset, expressing confusion over Meta VR engineers claiming the Vision Pro is similar to their own Quest headset.

Zuckerberg went on to state that if Meta’s Quest is still comparable to the Vision Pro in five years, it would represent a significant regression for the company. Despite this criticism, Apple has managed to sell over 200,000 Vision Pro units, while Meta has sold a staggering 20 million Quest units.

In another development, Meta’s Reality Labs division recently achieved a major milestone by surpassing $1 billion in revenue for the first time in the company’s fourth-quarter financials in 2023. The company’s success in the VR market has been driven by the popularity of the Quest headset.

Zuckerberg and Evans also discussed the benefits and drawbacks of the higher resolution on Apple’s headset, with Zuckerberg making multiple snarky comments about the Vision Pro, including a review on Instagram and remarks at a company meeting.

The ongoing rivalry between Meta and Apple in the VR market continues to intensify, with both companies vying for dominance in this rapidly growing industry. As technology advances and consumer preferences evolve, it remains to be seen which company will emerge as the leader in the VR space. Stay tuned to Dodo Finance for the latest updates on this developing story.

“Explorer. Devoted travel specialist. Web expert. Organizer. Social media geek. Coffee enthusiast. Extreme troublemaker. Food trailblazer. Total bacon buff.”