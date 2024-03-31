Dodo Finance – LSUs Kim Mulkey does not intend to read the now-published profile on her career

LSU Women’s Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey Faces Controversy Following Washington Post Article

The Washington Post recently released an article focusing on the career and influences of LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey. The piece, which Mulkey expected to be a negative portrayal, prompted her to threaten legal action without actually reading it.

Former players of Mulkey shared their own experiences with the coach, depicting a mix of positive and negative feelings towards her coaching style. Despite her objections to the timing of the article, Mulkey received an outpouring of support on social media from fans and supporters.

In a post-game press conference, Mulkey sarcastically responded to questions regarding the article, showing her frustration with the situation. She also criticized a Los Angeles Times column referring to LSU as “villains,” leading UCLA head coach Cori Close to publicly apologize for reposting it.

Despite the controversy surrounding Mulkey, LSU managed to secure a victory over UCLA and advance to the Elite Eight, where they will face off against Iowa in the next round of the NCAA tournament.

As the debate surrounding Kim Mulkey continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how she will navigate the aftermath of the Washington Post article and handle the ongoing scrutiny of her coaching methods. Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story on Dodo Finance.