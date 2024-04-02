Dodo Finance launches dedicated STEM feed in Europe – TechCrunch

TikTok Expands STEM Content Feed Across Europe Amid Criticism

TikTok has announced the expansion of its dedicated STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) feed across Europe, starting in the U.K. and Ireland. The feed, which includes English-speaking content with auto-translate subtitles, will automatically appear for users under 18 and can be enabled by users over 18.

In the U.S., 33% of users have the STEM feed enabled, with one-third of teens visiting the feed each week. Since its launch, there has been a 24% growth in STEM-related content on the platform, with nearly 15 million STEM-related videos published globally in the past three years.

As part of its effort to ensure the quality and appropriateness of the content on the STEM feed, TikTok has partnered with Common Sense Networks and Poynter to assess the content for eligibility. Content must pass checks for reliability and appropriateness to be featured on the feed.

The launch of the STEM feed comes as TikTok faces criticism for showing harmful content to kids and teens. The European Union is investigating whether TikTok has breached the Digital Services Act in relation to user safety and addictive design practices. In response, TikTok aims to position itself as an educational hub for young users to counter criticisms from lawmakers.

TikTok CEO Shou Chew has promoted the STEM feed in congressional hearings to refute claims of harm to young users. The expansion of the STEM feed across Europe is seen as a step towards providing educational and informative content to TikTok’s younger users while addressing concerns about the platform’s impact on user safety and well-being.