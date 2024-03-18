Dodo Finance: Investors Await Feds Decision on Rate Cuts in 2024

The financial markets are eagerly awaiting the latest signals from Federal Reserve officials this week, with all eyes on the “dot plot” that will reveal their predictions for interest rate cuts in 2024. Following hotter-than-expected inflation readings, the consensus for three cuts in 2024 is now in question. Fed Chair Jay Powell and his colleagues are closely monitoring inflation to ensure it is moving sustainably down to their 2% target before making any moves.

Investors have adjusted their expectations, shifting from originally anticipating six cuts in March to now expecting three cuts starting in June. Former Fed officials Esther George and Jim Bullard do not foresee significant changes in predictions this week. Bullard believes there is enough data to support cuts now, particularly pointing to the core personal consumption expenditures index as a key factor.

While some market observers believe there is a possibility of zero cuts in 2024, others suggest the Fed should wait past June before taking any action. Bond portfolio manager Wil Stith predicts that Fed officials will stick to their consensus for three cuts in 2024 but anticipates cuts to begin in late summer. Powell and some colleagues have hinted at a potential rate cut “later this year” or during the summer, pending certain components of inflation coming down. The Fed officials will closely monitor components like housing and services to confirm that inflation is returning to their target.

