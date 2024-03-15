Dodo Finance: Introducing the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra with a large display and $899 price tag

Asus Launches Zenfone 11 Ultra: Larger Display and Higher Price

Asus has announced the launch of its latest smartphone, the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra, boasting a larger display and higher price tag compared to its predecessors. The new model features a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,500 nits brightness, providing users with a stunning visual experience.

The Zenfone 11 Ultra is essentially a reskinned Asus ROG Phone 8, featuring similar specs and design but with a toned-down software skin and a variety of color options. Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, the device comes with 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and up to 26 hours of battery life. It also supports 65W wired charging and 15W wireless charging, ensuring users can stay connected on the go.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Zenfone 11 Ultra is equipped with a 50MP primary camera, a 32MP 3x telephoto camera, and a 13MP ultrawide lens. The device also boasts IP68 water and dust resistance, providing added durability for users in various environments.

Priced at $899 in the US, the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra offers a competitive alternative to other flagship devices such as the Pixel 8 Pro and Galaxy S24 Ultra. Pre-orders are currently available through Asus’ store, with Rakuten offering potential savings for interested customers. The device is set to start shipping in April and will support AT&T and T-Mobile networks in the US.

Overall, the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra combines a larger display, upgraded specs, and a competitive price point, making it a compelling choice for users in search of a new flagship smartphone.

“Food expert. Unapologetic bacon maven. Beer enthusiast. Pop cultureaholic. General travel scholar. Total internet buff.”