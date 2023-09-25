Dodo Finance Introduces New Everyday AI Features to Outperform ChatGPT and Bing

Google Expands Generative AI Experiences in Google Workspace

OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Bing have become go-to tools for tasks like writing essays and creating images. Now, Google is joining the AI race by announcing new generative AI experiences in Google Workspace.

One prominent feature is Google Duet AI, which is designed to make tasks like answering emails, creating images from text, and proofreading documents a breeze. However, Google Workspace offers much more than just Duet AI. Features like Smart Compose and Smart Reply in Gmail, Smart Canvas in Docs, and auto-generated images, audio, and video in Slides are all part of the package.

The best part? These features are available to anyone with a Google account and Chrome browser, whether or not they are Google Workspace users. All you need to do is sign up as a trusted tester, agree to Google Workspace Labs’ privacy notice and terms of service, and voila! Access to the power of AI is at your fingertips.

Google isn’t stopping there. They are working on adding even more generative AI features in Sheets, Meet, and Chat. They are on a mission to make AI a seamless part of our daily workflow.

In addition to its expansion in Google Workspace, Google has recently launched AI wallpapers exclusively for Pixel users. They are also integrating their AI chatbot Bard with Android’s messaging app. Bard is capable of providing helpful information from Google apps and services within conversations. It can even be customized to cater to different contexts and audiences. Google is also expanding Bard’s capabilities to offer more personalized responses.

It is important to note that while AI assistants like Google Duet AI and Bard can save time and enhance productivity, they are not meant to replace human workers. Google emphasizes that AI is a tool to assist humans and assures that users always have control over the suggestions and content created with AI.

Nevertheless, it’s crucial for users to be aware of the potential risks and challenges associated with using AI. It is advisable to double-check the accuracy and quality of generated content. Google welcomes feedback and suggestions from users through their trusted tester program.

Before diving into the world of AI tools, users should take the time to carefully read Google’s privacy notice and terms of service. It’s important to stay informed and ensure the responsible usage of these powerful tools.

