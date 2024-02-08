Dodo Finance introduces Gemini, our AI chatbot now available on Android

Google’s AI chatbot services Bard and Duet have been renamed to Gemini, following in the footsteps of Microsoft’s renaming of Bing Chat to Copilot. This name change had been leaked earlier this month, causing a stir among tech enthusiasts.

To accompany this rebranding, Google has released a dedicated Gemini Android app, allowing users to replace Google Assistant as their default assistant on their device. The app features a conversational overlay on the display, providing access to Gemini’s capabilities, contextual suggestions, and commonly used Assistant features.

It seems that Google may be phasing out Assistant in favor of Gemini, as more Assistant functions are expected to be added to Gemini in the future. This move highlights Google’s commitment to further developing and enhancing the Gemini chatbot.

For iOS users, Gemini can be accessed through the Google app by simply tapping the Gemini toggle. Currently, Gemini is available in English in the US on both Android and iOS devices, with plans to expand its availability to more countries and languages in the near future.

In addition to the standard Gemini offering, Google is also launching Gemini Advanced, which grants access to its largest and most capable AI model, Ultra 1.0. This allows for longer and more in-depth conversations with the chatbot. Gemini Advanced is available in English in 150 countries and territories through the new Google One AI Premium Plan, priced at $20 per month.

Google wants to assure users that it has taken measures to address concerns such as bias and unsafe content while developing Gemini Advanced. Extensive trust and safety checks have been conducted, along with external red-teaming, in order to enhance the reliability and safety of the AI model.

With the release of Gemini and its advanced version, Google aims to provide users with a more personalized and immersive AI chatbot experience. As these services continue to evolve, we can expect further enhancements and improvements to Gemini’s functionalities.

