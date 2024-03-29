Dodo Finance Introduces Audio Tool That Mimics Human Voices

OpenAI Unveils Revolutionary Voice-Recreation Technology

OpenAI, known for its cutting-edge artificial intelligence research, has recently unveiled a groundbreaking technology that can recreate a person’s voice from just a 15-second recording. The new system, called Voice Engine, is currently being tested by a select group of businesses.

With Voice Engine, users can simply upload a short recording of their voice along with a paragraph of text, and the system will generate a synthetic voice that sounds remarkably like theirs. What sets this technology apart is its ability to recreate voices in different languages, not limited to just the speaker’s native tongue.

This latest development adds to OpenAI’s impressive portfolio of AI tools, which already include tools for generating digital images and full-motion video. The potential applications of Voice Engine are vast, from personalized digital assistants to language learning tools.

While the technology is currently in the testing phase, it’s clear that Voice Engine has the potential to revolutionize the way we interact with AI systems. Stay tuned for updates on OpenAI’s latest innovations in the world of artificial intelligence.