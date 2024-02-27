Dodo Finance: Health emergency declared in Peru as dengue cases rise

Peru Declares Health Emergency as Dengue Fever Cases Spike Due to El Nino Weather Pattern

Peru has declared a health emergency after a spike in dengue fever cases, with 32 people already dead from the disease this year. The country has recorded 31,300 cases of dengue fever in just the first eight weeks of the year, prompting Health Minister Cesar Vasquez to call the situation a “grave problem.”

The surge in cases has been attributed to the El Nino weather pattern, which has created ideal conditions for mosquitoes to breed and transmit the disease. The warm temperatures and heavy rainfall associated with El Nino have provided a perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes, leading to a rapid increase in dengue fever cases.

In response to the outbreak, health emergency has been declared in 20 of Peru’s 25 regions. This declaration will enable quicker transfer of funds and deployment of medical personnel to help combat the spread of the disease.

Dengue fever is a viral illness that causes symptoms such as fever, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, and body aches. The disease is largely transmitted through bites from infected mosquitoes, making it essential to control the mosquito population to prevent further spread of the disease.

Peru is urging its citizens to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites, such as using insect repellent and wearing long sleeves and pants. The government is also conducting fumigation campaigns to reduce the mosquito population and stop the spread of dengue fever.

With the number of cases continuing to rise, Peru is taking urgent action to address the outbreak and protect the health of its citizens. The country is working to control the spread of dengue fever and prevent further loss of life due to this serious illness.

