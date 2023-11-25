Dodo Finance: Florida State seeks unbeaten record in rivalry game against Florida

Title: No.5 Florida State Seminoles Set to Face the Florida Gators in Season Finale

In their regular season finale, the No.5 ranked Florida State Seminoles will go head-to-head with the Florida Gators on Saturday evening. The highly anticipated game will take place at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida and will be televised on ESPN.

With an impressive 11-0 record, the Seminoles have dominated the regular season, marking the sixth time in program history that they have achieved this feat. As a result of their exceptional performance, Florida State has already secured a spot in the highly anticipated ACC Championship Game to be held next Saturday.

Renowned head coach Mike Norvell has played a pivotal role in the team’s success, boasting a successful record of 29-16 in his four seasons at FSU and an impressive total record of 67-31 over his eight-season tenure.

Saturday’s game will see FSU quarterback Tate Rodemaker making his second career start, filling in for the injured Jordan Travis. Despite the change in the quarterback lineup, the Seminoles remain confident in their ability to continue their winning streak, currently standing at an impressive 17 games.

Furthermore, the team has been consistently ranked in the top-5 for 12 consecutive weeks and is presently placed fifth in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings. As a result, they currently possess the third-longest active winning streak in the country and are tied for the second-longest streak in program history.

Notably, the Seminoles possess a formidable defense, allowing the fewest passing touchdowns and opponent passing efficiency in the country. Their dominance is further highlighted by leading the ACC in both scoring offense and scoring defense.

On the other hand, the Florida Gators enter the game with a 5-6 record and are eager to secure a win that would make them bowl eligible. Under the guidance of head coach Billy Napier, who holds a record of 11-13 in his two years at UF and an overall record of 51-25, the Gators will be led by quarterback Max Brown, who is filling in for the injured Graham Mertz.

As college football enthusiasts gear up for this thrilling matchup, all eyes will be on the Seminoles and Gators as they battle it out on the field. The outcome of this finale will shape the expectations and aspirations of both teams as they look to end their regular season with a memorable victory.

