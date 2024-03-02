Dodo Finance: Fisker stock rises on potential Nissan investment

Fisker (FSR) Shares Rise on Potential Investments and Turnaround Efforts

Fisker (FSR) shares saw a significant uptick in trading following reports of potential investments from Nissan (NSANY) and discussions with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). This positive news comes after a rough Friday morning for the electric vehicle company, which announced a 15% workforce cut and missed production targets, resulting in a 37% loss in value.

In an interview with Yahoo Finance, Fisker CEO Henrik Fisker addressed the company’s recent challenges and outlined a pivot towards a dealer model. While he did not confirm the reported deal with Nissan, Fisker mentioned ongoing negotiations with multiple OEMs. The company is now focusing on dealer sign-ups and ramping up sales to quickly generate more cash and sustain operations.

Despite recent setbacks, Fisker remains optimistic about the future and is confident in resolving compliance issues with the NYSE. With a renewed focus on expanding partnerships and increasing sales, the company is working towards a turnaround that could potentially position it for long-term success.

The article, written by Nicholas Jacobino for Yahoo Finance, highlights the resilience of Fisker amidst challenges and its determination to emerge stronger from recent difficulties.

