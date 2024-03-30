Dodo Finance – Find the Best Tech Deals Including Apples MacBook Air M3

Great news for tech enthusiasts and budget-conscious shoppers – the latest MacBook Air models are now on sale at Amazon and other retailers!

The base model of the newest MacBook Air, featuring Apple’s M3 chip, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, is currently available for just $999 at Amazon, a $100 discount. This lightweight and compact laptop is perfect for everyday use and basic tasks.

For those in need of more power and storage, a model with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD is also available at B&H for $1,449. Additionally, the 15-inch version of the MacBook Air is on sale at Amazon for $1,204, $95 off its original price.

Both sizes of the M3 Air have received high praise from reviewers, with a score of 90 and being listed as top picks in laptop buying guides. These models boast slim and sturdy frames, comfortable keyboards and trackpads, long battery life, accurate displays, and strong performance for everyday tasks.

Not only do the new MacBook Air models support Wi-Fi 6E, they also have the capability to output to two external monitors when the laptop is closed, and feature faster storage than previous models. However, it’s important to note that certain color finishes may not be eligible for the discount.

If the latest M3 model is out of your budget, the M2 MacBook Air is available for $899 at Best Buy. While this is $50 more than the all-time low price, it’s still a great option for those who don’t need the upgraded features of the new model.

Don’t miss out on these fantastic deals on the latest MacBook Air models – head to Amazon, B&H, or Best Buy to snag yours today!