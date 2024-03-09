Dodo Finance: FDA Approves Wegovy for Use as Heart Disease Prevention Drug

The FDA has recently approved Wegovy as a groundbreaking medication for adults with cardiovascular disease who are overweight or obese. Originally approved as an injectable semaglutide for weight loss, Wegovy is now also indicated for reducing the risk of cardiovascular death, heart attack, and stroke.

This approval is significant as it marks the first weight-loss medication to also help prevent life-threatening cardiovascular events in this patient population. Manufactured by Denmark-based Novo Nordisk, Wegovy should not be taken with other semaglutide or GLP-1 products.

The decision to approve Wegovy came after a large trial involving 17,600 participants, which showed a significant reduction in cardiovascular death, heart attack, and stroke. Healthcare professionals and experts have lauded the approval as a major advance in public health and a landmark decision in the field of medical therapy for obesity.

This FDA approval is seen as a positive step in battling bias and stigma surrounding medications for obesity and cardiovascular disease. Experts anticipate that more medications in this class will enter the market in the coming years to further address cardiovascular risk in patients.

Patients are advised to consult their healthcare providers about the potential benefits and side effects of Wegovy before starting treatment. Stay tuned for more updates on this innovative medication on Dodo Finance.