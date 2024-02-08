Dodo Finance: Exploring the Foldable iPhone Potential After Vision Pro Launch

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently discussed the challenges faced during the development of the company’s first headset in a recent interview with Vanity Fair. The headset, now known as “Vision Pro,” went through a difficult process, with Cook even referring to an early iteration of the device as “the monster.” This highlights the difficulties Apple faced in bringing the headset to life.

Reports have also been circulating about Apple’s rumored foldable versions of the iPhone. It seems that the company encountered setbacks related to durability and the crease in the device, leading them to shift their focus to developing a folding iPad instead. However, a new report suggests that Apple may now be back in the foldable iPhone business, having overcome the previous delays.

Apple has always been discreet about its developments and often abandons projects that don’t meet its high standards. However, the company has been considering the concept of foldable devices since 2018.

The foldable smartphone market has grown over the past 4.5 years, thanks to devices like Samsung’s Fold and Flip gaining popularity. Durability issues with foldable devices have mostly been addressed, although they may not match the sturdiness of traditional flagship devices.

Apple aims to bring something innovative to the table before launching a new product line. This means that they may introduce improvements to folding technology to eliminate the crease or enhance drop-testing results.

However, consumers may have to wait a while before getting their hands on Apple’s foldable iPhone, as it is believed that it may not be available until 2026.

According to projections by IDC, foldable shipments are expected to reach just over 21 million by 2023, with the market doubling by 2027. However, this figure is still significantly smaller compared to the number of traditional smartphones shipped globally.

Apple’s entry into the foldable market is expected to make a significant impact and legitimize the category for many consumers. The company has a history of revolutionizing existing markets.

At present, Samsung dominates the foldable market, holding an estimated 60-70% market share.

