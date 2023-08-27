Dodo Finance explores how Baldurs Gate 3 captures lifelike characters through motion capture and skilled cast

Title: “Baldur’s Gate 3: A Game Alive with Motion-Capture and Major Updates”

Baldur’s Gate 3, one of the most highly anticipated games of recent times, has surprised fans with its commitment to authenticity and immersive gameplay. The game’s developers, Larian Studios, have utilized the expertise and motion-capture of an impressive 248 actors to bring its cast, including non-playable characters (NPCs), to life.

Aliona Baranova, the performance director of Baldur’s Gate 3, took to Xitter to share the staggering amount of work put into making the game feel “so alive.” She explained that almost all the dialogue in the game was recorded using the actors’ motion-capture data. This method ensured that not only their voices, but also their physical movements and choices were accurately captured and integrated by the animators.

However, there were a few exceptions to this rule. Animals, additional dialogue, cinematic cut scenes, and instances when an actor was unable to record both motion-capture and voice lines were some of the situations where conventional methods were used. Nevertheless, the overall collaboration between the actors and the animators has resulted in a captivating in-game dialogue experience.

Apart from the impressive motion-capture efforts, Larian Studios has also released a major update for Baldur’s Gate 3. This update is aimed at addressing various issues, including bug fixes, balancing problems, and flow improvements. The patch notes for the update were so extensive that they could not be fully detailed on Steam, highlighting the developers’ dedication to enhancing the gaming experience.

Furthermore, exciting news awaits Xbox users as Baldur’s Gate 3 is set to be released on Microsoft consoles later this year. To adapt the game for Xbox, Larian Studios has decided to drop the Series S split-screen feature, opting instead for a solution that seamlessly brings the game to the Xbox platform.

Fans of Baldur’s Gate 3 can now look forward to an enhanced gaming experience with its impressive use of motion-capture technology and the timely release of major updates. With its release on Xbox just around the corner, the game’s popularity is only set to soar.

“Explorer. Devoted travel specialist. Web expert. Organizer. Social media geek. Coffee enthusiast. Extreme troublemaker. Food trailblazer. Total bacon buff.”