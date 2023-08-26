Dodo Finance: Exciting Rumors Surrounding the Upcoming iPhone 15 Pro: Say Goodbye to Gold and Welcome Titan Gray

Apple’s new iPhone Pro may not be available in Gold this year, according to a report by 9to5Mac. Instead, the tech giant is rumored to introduce a new color option called Titan Gray, which is said to have a concrete-like appearance.

The change in color might be linked to a new feature on the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro – a titanium frame replacing the traditional stainless steel frame. Apple has been exploring various shades of gray for its Pro models in the past, offering options like Space Gray, Graphite, and Black.

Not only will the Gold color be absent, but the report also suggests that the Deep Purple variant on the iPhone 14 Pro will be substituted with a new dark blue hue. The rumored color lineup for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max includes Black, Silver, Deep Blue, and Titan Grey, although the specific names for the blue and gray models are yet to be confirmed.

Apart from the Pro models, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are anticipated to come in a wide range of colors, namely Black, Green, Blue, Yellow, and Pink. However, it is important to note that all these details are currently speculative and will only be officially confirmed when Apple unveils its iPhone 15 lineup, expected to take place on September 12.

Apple enthusiasts and tech enthusiasts, in general, are eagerly awaiting this announcement to see what exciting surprises the company has in store this time. With a potential shift in color options and a new titanium frame, the iPhone 15 Pro promises to be an intriguing addition to Apple’s iconic smartphone series. Stay tuned for more updates on Dodo Finance as we bring you the latest news about Apple’s much-anticipated release.

