Dodo Finance: Elon Musk considered merging Tesla and OpenAI, leaked emails reveal

In a surprising turn of events, emails released by OpenAI have revealed that tech mogul Elon Musk supported the company’s pivot to a for-profit model and even proposed merging it with his own company, Tesla. Musk, who co-founded OpenAI as a non-profit organization, left the board in 2018 due to potential conflicts with Tesla’s own AI efforts.

The news comes as Musk has been publicly criticizing OpenAI for prioritizing profits over public good ever since launching his own AI startup, xAI. Just recently, OpenAI unveiled Sora, an AI text-to-video generator, showcasing their advancements in the industry.

Musk has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, accusing the company of prioritizing profits over their original mission. However, OpenAI responded by dismissing Musk’s claims and providing emails showing his previous support for the for-profit pivot. The emails also revealed Musk’s suggestion to merge OpenAI with Tesla as a cash cow, highlighting his desire to maintain control.

This situation has sparked accusations of hypocrisy and self-interest on Musk’s part. It raises concerns over his methods and motives in promoting AI for the benefit of humanity while maintaining control and ownership of valuable entities. It remains to be seen how this dispute will play out and what implications it may have for the future of AI development. Stay tuned to Dodo Finance for updates on this ongoing controversy.

“Explorer. Devoted travel specialist. Web expert. Organizer. Social media geek. Coffee enthusiast. Extreme troublemaker. Food trailblazer. Total bacon buff.”