Dodo Finance Delivers Breaking News: Ohio State Taps UCLAs Kelly as OC

Chip Kelly Set to Become Next Offensive Coordinator at Ohio State

In a surprising turn of events, sources have revealed that Chip Kelly is expected to join the Ohio State Buckeyes as their new offensive coordinator. This news comes shortly after the announcement of Kelly’s departure from UCLA, leaving the Bruins in search of a new head coach.

Kelly’s decision to leave UCLA has sparked speculation about his future plans. It has now been confirmed that he will be replacing Bill O’Brien, who will be taking on the head coaching role at Boston College. Ohio State has agreed to pay a $1.5 million buyout fee to secure Kelly’s services.

During his tenure at UCLA, Kelly achieved a respectable record of 35-34. His final three seasons were particularly impressive, with the team enjoying consecutive winning campaigns. Despite interviewing for NFL coordinator positions, Kelly ultimately decided to join Ohio State in what promises to be an exciting opportunity.

One factor that likely influenced his decision was the chance to reunite with his longtime friend and former assistant coach, Ryan Day. Together, they aim to bring their renowned playcalling skills and offensive innovation to Ohio State.

In his new role, Kelly will have the opportunity to work with a talented group of players, including transfer quarterback Will Howard and a host of skilled athletes. With such a strong roster, expectations for the Buckeyes’ offense are high.

Kelly’s move to Ohio State is part of a growing trend of college head coaches leaving for assistant positions. He joins a list of four other coaches who have made similar moves this cycle.

As the news continues to spread, both Ohio State and UCLA will be making plans for the future. Ohio State fans eagerly anticipate the impact Kelly will have on their team, while UCLA begins the search for a new head coach to lead the Bruins into the upcoming season.

Overall, Chip Kelly’s decision to join Ohio State as their offensive coordinator certainly comes as a surprise. However, it promises to be an exciting move for both him and the Buckeyes, and fans can look forward to witnessing the results of his playcalling skills and offensive innovation in the seasons to come.

