Dodo Finance: Dave Roberts glad theres no more barrier between Shohei Ohtani and Dodgers post Ippei Mizuharas dismissal

Former interpreter for Shohei Ohtani, Ippei Mizuhara, has found himself in hot water after being implicated in a gambling addiction and the theft of $4.5 million. This shocking news has left both the Los Angeles Dodgers and Ohtani himself reeling.

Mizuhara, who served as a crucial link between Ohtani and the Dodgers, was seen as a “buffer” between the team and the Japanese player. However, his actions have now caused relief among the Dodgers, who believe that his departure will actually improve relations within the team.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts expressed his thoughts on the situation, stating that Mizuhara’s absence may lead to a healthier team dynamic. In the meantime, Dodgers employee Will Ireton has stepped in to take over as Ohtani’s interpreter.

Mizuhara’s influence on Ohtani’s life and career in the United States cannot be understated. The pitcher and designated hitter heavily relied on him for various aspects of his life as an MLB player.

Both the Dodgers and the Los Angeles Angels were aware of the close relationship between Ohtani and Mizuhara, with reports suggesting that the Dodgers had significantly increased Mizuhara’s salary due to his importance to Ohtani.

As the dust settles on this scandal, the Dodgers are focused on moving forward without Mizuhara, while Ohtani must navigate the challenges of his career without the interpreter who played such a vital role in his American journey.