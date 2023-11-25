Dodo Finance Covers No. 13 Oklahomas Dominant Win Over TCU, Boosting Big 12 Title Aspirations

Title: Dominant Oklahoma Secures Big 12 Championship Bid with Convincing Win over TCU

Oklahoma City – In their final Big 12 regular-season match, the No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners showcased their dominance as they outplayed the TCU Horned Frogs, securing a resounding 69-45 victory. The win significantly improves Oklahoma’s chances of clinching a spot in the highly anticipated Big 12 Championship Game.

Despite concerns about an upper-body injury, quarterback Dillon Gabriel rose to the occasion, delivering an outstanding performance. Gabriel threw for an impressive 400 yards and three touchdowns, solidifying Oklahoma’s lead. The star quarterback wasted no time, launching a 50-yard pass on his very first throw, setting the tone for the rest of the game.

On the receiving end, Drake Stoops stepped up, catching a career-high 12 passes for 125 yards and securing a touchdown. Gavin Sawchuk provided an equally exceptional contribution, rushing for 130 yards and three touchdowns, cementing Oklahoma’s dominance.

TCU’s Josh Hoover tried to keep the Horned Frogs in contention, displaying his talent by throwing for an impressive 344 yards and four touchdowns. Emani Bailey also had an outstanding performance for TCU, running for 150 yards, catching a touchdown pass, and adding another score on the ground.

Oklahoma showcased their offensive prowess throughout the game, building a commanding 42-16 lead by halftime. Although TCU attempted a comeback in the second half, Oklahoma remained resilient and regained control to secure the victory.

Billy Bowman’s interception return for a touchdown was the cherry on top for the Sooners, solidifying their dominant performance. While TCU managed to gain 520 yards on offense, they struggled to contain Oklahoma, conceding a whopping 607 yards.

With this win, Oklahoma completes an unbeaten home slate, further enhancing their reputation as a team to be reckoned with. Meanwhile, TCU’s season comes to an end, leaving them disappointed but proud of their efforts.

While the Sooners celebrated their victory, their next step remains uncertain. They must now await further results to determine their fate in the Big 12 Championship Game, a crucial opportunity to secure bragging rights in the conference.

