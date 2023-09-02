Dodo Finance: Colorado vs. TCU Live Stream, TV Channel, Prediction, Spread and Football Game Odds

Title: Deion Sanders Era Begins for Colorado as They Face No. 17 TCU in Season Opener

In an exciting season opener, the Colorado Buffaloes will face off against the No. 17 ranked TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Sept. 2. The game marks the beginning of the much-anticipated Deion Sanders era for Colorado, as they look to turn their fortunes around after a disappointing 1-11 season.

Sanders, a former NFL star, made headlines during the offseason with his comprehensive roster transformation, adding a whopping 70 new players to the team. The extensive changes were necessary to address the major holes in the Buffaloes’ roster, and fans are eagerly awaiting to see if this revamped lineup can make a difference.

However, facing TCU will be no easy feat. The Horned Frogs are also going through a transition phase, replacing key players from their successful run to the College Football Playoff National Championship. One notable change is the replacement of quarterback Max Duggan with Chandler Morris, who impressed as a Heisman Trophy finalist.

The history between these two teams is still in its early stages, with their first-ever encounter taking place in 2022, which saw TCU triumph over Colorado with a convincing score of 38-13. The upcoming game presents an opportunity for the Buffaloes to seek redemption and prove their readiness to compete.

Notably, the matchup between TCU and Colorado could set the tone for future recruiting battles in Texas. Both teams have made headlines with their respective roster transformations, showcasing their intent to attract top recruits from the talent-rich state. A strong performance in this game could sway potential recruits and shape the future of both programs.

However, facing off against TCU, a team that made it to the national title game, might be too much for Colorado at this stage. SportsLine predictions favor TCU with a spread of -20.5, indicating their dominance on paper. Nevertheless, the game itself will ultimately determine whether the Buffaloes are ready to compete at a higher level.

As Sanders leads the Buffaloes onto the field for the first time, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing the impact of his roster transformation. This highly anticipated season opener brings hope for Colorado and the potential for an exciting clash with TCU, setting the stage for an intriguing journey ahead in the world of college football.

