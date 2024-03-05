Dodo Finance: Chiefs officially franchise tag CB L’Jarius Sneed

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed has recently been placed under the non-exclusive franchise tag, sparking rumors of a potential trade. Reports have indicated that the Chiefs may be open to trading Sneed, with the Detroit Lions being mentioned as a potential destination due to their need at cornerback.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes has made it clear that the team will be selective in their approach to free agency, prioritizing good fits over flashy signings. Holmes emphasized the importance of building a team for long-term success, rather than just focusing on one player.

While the Lions have been linked to Sneed, there are other options available in the 2024 NFL free agency market if they decide not to pursue him. With the cornerback position being a key area of need for many teams, there will likely be a competitive market for players at that position.

Overall, the potential trade for L’Jarius Sneed adds an interesting twist to the NFL offseason, as teams look to fill roster needs and position themselves for success in the upcoming season. Stay tuned to Dodo Finance for more updates on this developing story.

