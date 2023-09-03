Dodo Finance Celebrates Historic First Victory over a Power Five Opponent

Title: Texas State Shocks Baylor with 42-31 Upset Victory in Week 1

In a surprising turn of events, the Texas State football team pulled off a stunning upset over Baylor in their Week 1 matchup. Despite being the underdogs, the Bobcats defied all odds and emerged victorious, leaving Baylor and their fans in a state of shock.

Baylor, who was a hefty 27.5-point favorite going into the game, failed to regain the lead after initially taking a 3-0 edge. Texas State’s offense led by quarterback TJ Finley played a vital role in their triumph. Finley showcased his skills by throwing for an impressive 298 yards and three touchdowns, leaving Baylor’s defense struggling to contain him.

Wide receiver Joey Hobert also played a significant role, contributing six catches for 105 yards and a touchdown. Finley himself added to the scoreboard with a rushing touchdown, extending Texas State’s lead to 35-21.

Baylor attempted to mount a late comeback after their starting quarterback suffered an injury, putting their hopes on backup players. However, their efforts fell short of victory. Despite reaching the Texas State 10-yard line, Baylor’s hopes were extinguished when a pass was intercepted in the end zone. Adding to Baylor’s woes, a crucial fumble by their backup quarterback sealed the win for Texas State.

This triumph has tremendous implications for Texas State. The victory over Baylor marks their biggest win since 2012 and their first-ever victory against a Power Five conference opponent. The Bobcats have had a challenging history in recent seasons, struggling to achieve success at the FBS level, with only one winning season in the past 11 years.

Texas State’s triumph over Baylor serves as a confidence boost for the team and sends a strong message to their opponents. It highlights their potential to compete against formidable programs, potentially paving the way for future successes for the Bobcats.

As Texas State’s football program celebrates their remarkable win, their fans hope that this victory will mark the beginning of a new era for the team, where they can overcome their previous struggles and emerge as a formidable force in college football.

