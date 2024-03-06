Dodo Finance: CDC COVID guidelines in 2024 – What you need to know about isolating

The CDC Updates COVID-19 Guidelines, Shortens Isolation Period

In a recent announcement on Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed updates to their COVID-19 guidelines, focusing not only on the virus itself but also on other respiratory illnesses like influenza and RSV. This marks the first revision to the guidelines since 2021 and includes significant changes to the isolation period for individuals.

Under the new guidelines, individuals can now end their isolation based on symptoms, with the requirement of being fever-free for 24 hours and other symptoms showing signs of improvement. Additionally, preventative strategies such as mask-wearing are recommended for at least five days after ending isolation to further reduce the risk of transmission.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 to watch out for include a runny or stuffy nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing, sore throat, coughing, and changes to the sense of smell. To curb the spread of the virus, the CDC advises wearing a KN95 or N95 mask, washing hands frequently, monitoring symptoms with a thermometer, and utilizing at-home tests.

Research has shown that wearing a KN95 or N95 mask can block up to 95% of particles responsible for the transmission of COVID-19. Furthermore, hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol has been proven effective in preventing the spread of the virus.

The importance of monitoring symptoms with a thermometer cannot be understated, with the Femometer thermometer being recommended for its quick and accurate readings. At-home tests are also encouraged for individuals at higher risk of severe hospitalization to determine if they are infected with COVID-19 or other respiratory illnesses.

By following these updated guidelines and practicing preventative measures, individuals can play a crucial role in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and protecting themselves and others from illness.

