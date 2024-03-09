Dodo Finance: Caitlin Clark sets new record, surpassing Steph Currys three-point milestone

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Breaks Steph Curry’s Record for Most Three-Pointers in NCAA Division-I Season

Iowa Hawkeyes’ star player Caitlin Clark made headlines recently when she broke NBA star Steph Curry’s record for the most three-pointers hit in a single NCAA Division-I season. Curry had set the record with 162 successful three-pointers during the 2007-08 season, but Clark surpassed that milestone during Iowa’s win against the Penn State Lady Lions.

Despite missing her first 11 three-point attempts in the game, Clark finished with an impressive stat line of 24 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists. Iowa coach Lisa Bluder praised Clark’s performance, even calling it an “off night” for the talented player. Clark made a crucial three-pointer to break the record and expressed her excitement and gratitude for her teammates.

This is not the only record that Clark has broken recently. She also became the NCAA Division-I all-time leading scorer for men’s and women’s basketball, surpassing “Pistol” Pete Maravich’s record. With her incredible scoring ability and leadership on the court, Clark has become a standout player in college basketball.

The Iowa Hawkeyes are now set to face the Michigan Wolverines in the Big Ten Tournament semifinal. With Clark leading the way, the team will look to continue their success and make a deep run in the tournament. Fans are excited to see what Clark will accomplish next as she continues to leave her mark on the college basketball world.