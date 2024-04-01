Dodo Finance: Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese Meet in Elite Eight Game

LSU and University of Iowa’s Women’s NCAA Basketball Teams to Face Off in Elite Eight

In a highly anticipated matchup, the Louisiana State University (LSU) Tigers and the University of Iowa Hawkeyes are set to battle it out in the Elite Eight of the women’s NCAA basketball tournament. The game will feature two of college basketball’s biggest stars, LSU’s Angel Reese and Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, who will compete for a final time at the collegiate level.

The game is being seen as a rematch of last year’s national championship, where LSU emerged victorious with a score of 102-85 over Iowa. While this game won’t result in a championship, it will determine which team advances to the Final Four.

Clark expressed her excitement about facing off against LSU, viewing it as an opportunity to redeem last year’s loss. Despite some controversy surrounding Reese’s hand gesture during last year’s game, both players have stated that there is no animosity between them and that they are focused on the competitive nature of the game.

Clark, who recently became the all-time leading scorer in NCAA Division 1 basketball, announced that she will enter the WNBA draft after this season. This adds an extra layer of excitement to the Elite Eight matchup, as fans will get a chance to see one of the sport’s brightest talents in action.

As the LSU Tigers and Iowa Hawkeyes prepare to take the court, all eyes will be on Reese and Clark as they lead their teams in what promises to be an intense and thrilling game. Stay tuned to see which team will come out on top and advance to the next round of the tournament.