Dodo Finance: Bird Flu Cases Confirmed on Mainland Antarctica

Bird Flu Reaches Mainland Antarctica, Found in Scavenger Birds

The H5N1 virus, commonly known as bird flu, has been confirmed to have reached mainland Antarctica for the first time. The virus was found in two dead scavenging birds known as skuas near the Primavera Base, the Argentinian scientific research station on the Antarctic peninsula. Additional suspected cases have been reported in other bird species in Hope Bay on the same peninsula.

This discovery is significant as it demonstrates that the highly pathogenic avian influenza virus has managed to breach the natural barriers of Antarctica. It is the first confirmed cases on the continent itself, suggesting that the virus is spreading in the region most likely via migratory birds.

The H5N1 outbreak has already taken a toll on millions of wild birds globally since 2021 and has spread to every continent except Oceania. The virus first reached the wider Antarctic region in October last year, appearing on sub-Antarctic islands. It has since been found in various bird species and marine mammals in the region.

Researchers are particularly concerned about the potential for the virus to infect penguins, which have been susceptible to previous outbreaks in South America. In response to the threat, biosecurity measures are being implemented to protect humans from exposure to the virus, leading to the closure of some wildlife sites to tourists.

Despite these efforts, researchers believe that little can be done to limit the transmission of the virus in wildlife and that the outbreak will have to be allowed to resolve naturally. The situation is being closely monitored as experts work to understand and contain the spread of bird flu in Antarctica.