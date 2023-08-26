Dodo Finance: Best high-risk, high-reward picks for each round of Fantasy Football drafts

Title: Cooper Kupp’s Injury History and Age Raise Concerns for 2023 Season

Injuries continue to loom as a significant risk for star wide receiver Cooper Kupp as he prepares for the upcoming 2023 NFL season. Kupp’s history with injuries has raised concerns among fantasy football enthusiasts and potential investors, particularly due to his recent high-ankle sprain and hamstring injury.

During Week 10 of the 2022 season, Kupp fell victim to a high-ankle sprain that sidelined him for a few games. The injury forced fans and analysts to question his ability to bounce back and perform at his peak level. Furthermore, Kupp’s bad luck followed him into the offseason, where he suffered a hamstring injury, setting off alarm bells about his overall health.

At the age of 30, Kupp is no longer in the prime of his career, which adds to the worry surrounding his injury risk compared to younger first-round options. Although his performance has been exceptional in recent seasons, fantasy managers cannot completely ignore the impact that injuries may have on his productivity.

Compounding concerns, the health of Kupp’s starting quarterback, Matthew Stafford, also sparks worry among fantasy football participants. If Stafford were to miss any significant time due to injury, Kupp’s value would undoubtedly be affected, putting more pressure on his already delicate situation.

Nonetheless, Kupp’s performance on the field cannot be ignored. He has been the top wide receiver in PPR (points per reception) in the past two seasons, which demonstrates his incredible talent and potential to deliver consistent results. When available, he commands a high target share in the Los Angeles Rams’ offense, making him an attractive option for fantasy managers.

Despite Kupp’s remarkable achievements, some fantasy managers may hesitate to invest a first-round pick on him, given his age and injury history. Delving into the potential risks of selecting him early in fantasy drafts becomes imperative, as a wrong choice could potentially lead to disappointment if he were to miss significant playing time.

As Cooper Kupp continues to recover from his recent injuries, his ability to maintain his exceptional performance and avoid further setbacks remains a vital question for the upcoming 2023 season. Fantasy football managers must weigh the potential rewards against the injury risks when considering selecting Kupp in the first round.

In conclusion, while Cooper Kupp’s past performances indicate the potential for greatness, his age and injury history introduce concerns as he navigates through the 2023 NFL season. The decision to invest a first-round pick on him becomes a challenging puzzle for fantasy managers as they balance risk and reward.

“Explorer. Devoted travel specialist. Web expert. Organizer. Social media geek. Coffee enthusiast. Extreme troublemaker. Food trailblazer. Total bacon buff.”