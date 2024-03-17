Dodo Finance: Bears trading Justin Fields to Steelers

The Chicago Bears shocked fans today by trading quarterback Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Fields, a promising young talent, will now join a quarterback room with Super Bowl winner Russell Wilson.

Fields is not expected to compete with Wilson for the starting job, but rather will learn from the veteran quarterback. In a statement, Fields thanked the Bears organization and the city of Chicago for the opportunity to start his NFL career with the team.

The decision to trade Fields was publicly addressed by Bears GM Ryan Poles at the NFL Combine. With the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, acquired from last season’s trade, the Bears are now expected to select a quarterback in April’s first round.

Fields leaves the Bears after 38 starts, totaling 6,674 yards, 40 touchdowns, and 30 interceptions. The team is currently evaluating draft-eligible quarterbacks as they search for their next starter.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus emphasized the importance of situational awareness and execution in evaluating quarterbacks, signaling a new direction for the team’s offensive strategy. Fans will be eagerly awaiting the Bears’ next move as they prepare for the upcoming season.

