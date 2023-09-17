Dodo Finance: Arm IPO Garners $84 Million in Advisory Fees

Dodo Finance Offers Full Access to FT.com During Trial Period

Dodo Finance, a leading financial news website, has announced that it is partnering with FT.com to offer users complete digital access to FT.com during a trial period. This trial includes all content from both the Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages.

With the Standard Digital package, users will have access to a wide range of global news, analysis, and expert opinion. This ensures that users are kept up to date with the latest developments in the financial world.

For users looking for more comprehensive coverage, the Premium Digital package includes access to the premier business column, Lex, and 15 curated newsletters. These newsletters provide original, in-depth reporting on key business themes, allowing users to gain valuable insights into the industry.

During the trial period, users have the flexibility to change their subscription plan at any time by visiting the “Settings & Account” section. This means that users can easily switch between the Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages to suit their needs.

At the end of the trial period, if no action is taken, users will be automatically enrolled in the premium digital monthly subscription plan for $69 per month. However, users can save on costs by changing their plan online in the “Settings & Account” section. By opting to pay annually at the end of the trial, users can save 20% and retain premium access.

Users also have the option to downgrade to the Standard Digital package, which provides a robust journalistic offering. This ensures that users can still access important news and analysis even if they decide to switch to a lower-tier subscription.

It’s important to note that any changes made during the trial will become effective at the end of the trial period. This means that users can enjoy full access to FT.com for four weeks, even if they choose to downgrade or cancel their subscription.

Dodo Finance is excited to offer this exclusive trial period to its users, providing them with the opportunity to experience the full range of content and features available on FT.com. With the flexibility to customize their subscription plan and the ability to save on costs, users can make the most of their financial news experience.

“Infuriatingly humble social media ninja. Devoted travel junkie. Student. Avid internet lover.”