Dodo Finance: Apple to Stop Third-Party App Store Updates if iPhone Leaves EU for a Month

European Union users will now have more freedom when it comes to installing alternative app marketplaces and apps on their Apple devices running iOS 17.4 or later. This new change means that users can now access a wider range of apps outside of Apple’s official App Store.

In order to take advantage of this new feature, users must ensure that their Apple ID is set to a European Union country and that they are physically located within the EU. Device eligibility for alternative app marketplaces will be determined on-device, with only a simple indicator sent to Apple. It is worth noting that Apple does not collect the device’s location for privacy purposes.

Even if users leave the EU, they can still use the apps downloaded from alternative app marketplaces. These marketplaces can also update apps for up to 30 days after the user has left the EU. However, users must be physically located in the EU in order to install new alternative app marketplaces and apps.

This move by Apple gives European Union users more control over the apps they can access on their devices, providing them with greater choice and flexibility. It also highlights Apple’s commitment to user privacy by ensuring that device location data is not collected.

Overall, this update paves the way for a more open app ecosystem for European Union users, allowing them to explore a wider range of apps that may not be available on Apple’s official App Store.

“Food expert. Unapologetic bacon maven. Beer enthusiast. Pop cultureaholic. General travel scholar. Total internet buff.”