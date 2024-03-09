Dodo Finance: Anthony Joshua secures victory with knockout win over Francis Ngannou in second round

In a highly anticipated match in Saudi Arabia, Anthony Joshua emerged victorious over Francis Ngannou with a second-round knockout. The win was significant for Joshua, who has faced setbacks in recent years in finding his top form in the boxing ring.

Ngannou, a former UFC heavyweight champion, made the transition to professional boxing for his second match against Joshua. Despite surprising many with his adaptability and skill in his first professional fight against Tyson Fury, Ngannou was unable to match Joshua’s dominance in the ring.

From the start of the fight, Joshua took control, knocking Ngannou down multiple times before ultimately securing the knockout victory. The British boxer expressed confidence in his abilities, asserting that he should be the WBC heavyweight champion.

Ngannou, gracious in defeat, acknowledged Joshua’s skills and even compared him to Fury, whom Joshua hopes to face in the ring next. The potential showdown between Joshua and Fury has fans and experts alike buzzing with anticipation.

Eddie Hearn, Joshua’s promoter, has also expressed confidence in Joshua’s ability to defeat Fury in a future match. As the boxing world eagerly awaits the potential clash between the two heavyweight champions, Joshua’s impressive win over Ngannou has only added fuel to the fire of excitement surrounding the sport.

